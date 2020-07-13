Family Health: FDA extends list on hand sanitizers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FDA has expanded its list of hand sanitizers to avoid, because they may contain a toxic chemical.

The updated chart on the agency’s website now lists 59 products to avoid because they may contain methanol.

Some have already been recalled, while the FDA has recommended four others to be pulled from the market.

According to the FDA, all appeared to have been produced in Mexico.

Methanol can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin, or ingested.

The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.