Family Health: FDA warning consumers of Thomas International red onions linked to salmonella outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Federal health officials have identified red onions as the source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened hundreds in more than half the country.

According to the FDA and CDC, the red onions appeared to have come from Thomson International, which is located in Bakersfield, California.

So far, at least 396 cases have been reported from 34 states.

No deaths have been reported, but 59 people have been hospitalized.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are urged to not eat, serve or sell any onions from Thomson International.

If you don’t know where your onions are from, you should just throw it away.