LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Federal Health Officials have authorized the emergency of use of a COVID saliva test.

Yale School of Public Health developed the test, which does not use the chemical reagents that are used in the standard nasal swab diagnostic test.

The test, known as Salivadirect is currently being used on NBA players and staff.

The researchers plan to make the protocol available to other labs across the country and expect the charge will be about $10 per sample.