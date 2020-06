LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gilead sciences will charge U.S. hospitals more than three-thousand dollars to use Remdesivir to treat patients with insurance.

The drugmaker released its pricing plans today as it gets ready to begin charging for the drug next month.

The company will charge two prices in the U.S.

One for patients with private insurance and a lower price for Government programs like Medicare.

Remdesivir is the first antiviral drug shown to be effective in treating COVID-19 patients.