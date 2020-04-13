Family Health: Handwashing with cool water rather than hot recommended by doctors

CLEVELAND – The coronavirus has led people to wash their hands frequently but all that constant washing can lead to dry hands.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic recommend washing with cool water, instead of hot, to protect your hands.

That’s because hot water can wash away healthy oils from your skin.

Using a good quality soap and moisturizing right after washing can also help prevent hands from drying up or getting sore.

Wearing gloves while doing household chores is another way to protect your hands.