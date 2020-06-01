Family Health: Health experts concerned about protest bringing an uptick in Coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Health experts are concerned about an uptick in coronavirus cases

Stemming from this weekend’s demonstrations over the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Protests may spark second wave of outbreak

Demonstrators were seen close to one another and some without masks.

The virus is dispersed by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, talk, or even sing.

Health experts say any spike in cases from protests will likely be seen in about six to 10 days.

The United States has reported more than 1.7 million cases of coronavirus, and over 104,000 thousand deaths.

The virus has disproportionately affected minority groups, according to the CDC.