Family Health: Mental health and the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Holidays are billed as the most wonderful time of the year.

But what if they’re not?

For those dealing with mental health issues or family loss; it can be one of the hardest times of the year.

One non-profit organization helping people overcome their holiday blues.

Southlight is a non-profit that helps 10,000 clients a year with addiction and mental health issues.

“If you can lie to yourself and believe it, you’ll never quit. So, stay honest,” says Phillip Johnson, a person walking through recovery with Southlight.

Southlight’s CEO Adam Hartzell says the holidays can be especially hard for people battling addiction.

“You don’t have to go way out your way to make them feel comfortable. Just support them and let them know that you support the journey that they’re on.” says Hartzell.

When you see so many people gathering, having fun, celebrating the holidays with family and friends, you have to remember that for people in crisis, these gatherings can be difficult, and over the holidays they may need some space.