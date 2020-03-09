Family Health: Important tips to spot difference between irritable bowel syndrome and colon cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Often times people can confuse the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrom and colon cancer.

According to Dr. Brian McGee from Arkansas Diagnostic Center in Little Rock; there are some overlaps.

“The main thing you would see probably in colon cancer that you would not see in irritable bowel syndrome may be bloody stools, high fever, significant weight loss. These are what we call more concerning symptoms. So these are things that would lead us maybe to place colon cancer higher on our differential list than irritable bowel syndrome.” says Dr. Mcgee, Doctor at Arkansas Diagnostic Center.

Dr. McGee says the best way to know for sure if it’s cancer is through a colonoscopy that would make it crystal clear.

Hear more from Dr. McGee at the 7th annual Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warrior’s fighting colon cancer event. It will be this Saturday from 10-noon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The event is free but we’ll have raffle drawings and you can always make a donation.

Bring a yoga mat; if you don’t have one; you can buy one there for $10. All money raised helps cancer survivors.