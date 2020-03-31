Family Health: Johnson & Johnson working on COVID-19 vaccine

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson will soon begin human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus.

The company says its lead vaccine candidate will enter a phase one human clinical study by September.

The preliminary results won’t be known until the end of the year.

Johnson & Johnson’s CEO says the company will be able to ramp up production if the vaccine is a success.

“We’ve got a candidate that has a high degree of probability of being successful against the COVID-19 virus. Now we’ve also, that’s very important, is that we’ve got the production capabilities to be able to ramp up production of this in a relatively short period of time so that it can become available,” says Alex Gorsky.

If the vaccine works, the company says it could be available for emergency use early next year.