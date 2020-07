LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re wearing a mask to protect yourself against COVID-19, make sure it’s covering your nose.

Researchers finding the cells that line the nose are more prone to becoming infected and shed the virus than those in the throat or lungs.

This means the virus is likely to spread to other parts of the body by using the nose as an entry point.

The CDC has called on all Americans to wear facial covers that cover both their mouth and nose in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.