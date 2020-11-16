Family Health: Moderna announces news of possible coronavirus vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The World health organization welcomes news of a second coronavirus vaccine that could be a game-changer.

Moderna announced today early results from its COVID-19 vaccine shows it appears to be nearly 95% effective.

At a news briefing in Geneva, W.H.O leaders and scientists expressed they are cautiously optimistic.

“We know that in the interim analysis, it appears that the vaccine is actually, has a protective efficacy of over 90%, it’s about 94%. Of course, we need to wait and see what the final efficacy and the safety profile of this vaccine will be when the whole data is analyzed after they reach their primary endpoint and also have enough follow up of at least two months of half the trial participants for the side effects,” said Soumya Swaminathan M.D

Pfizer and their german partner Biontech announced last week their COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective.

The news puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.