Family Health: Monitoring mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you visit the doctor, most of the time they will have you fill out a questionnaire.

Some of those questions involve your mental health.

Dr. Brian McGee at the Arkansas Diagnostic Center tells us that he watches for signs of mental health problems, and he WILL ask questions.

“Just routine questioning and not being afraid to not so much confront the patient but really get into what all is going on in their lives.” said Dr. McGee.

Dr. McGee says poor mental health state can lead to depression, abdominal pain, fatigue, and low energy.

If you or someone you know is having a problem seek medical help immediately.