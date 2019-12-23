Family Health: More women are going to medical school than men

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time, more women than men are going to medical school.

A new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges found in 2019, 50.5 percent of med-students were women, 46,878 to be exact.

The increase is part of a trend that’s been growing since 2009.

In the medical profession overall, male doctors still outnumber female doctors, 64 percent to 36 percent, but that could be changing too.

An Athena Health Survey found 80 percent of older doctors are men, but 60 percent of doctors under the age of 35, are women.