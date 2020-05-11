Family Health: National Woman’s Checkup Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each year the second Monday in May is known as National Woman’s Checkup Day.

It’s all part of National Women’s Health Week. A reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority.

While this year, much of the health has been focused on the coronavirus, it’s important for all of us to keep up with other vital health issues and milestones.

Take this time to set new goals and make sure to set up important screenings and necessary exams. Important yearly health screenings can include blood pressure, cholesterol, and pap smears.