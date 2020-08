LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New guidance on face masks wearing for kids.

According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, children five and younger should not be required to wear face masks.

That’s partly due to them being able to use one with minimal assistance. Experts say kids between 6 and 11 should wear masks depending on if there is a widespread transmission.

The new guidance says they should wear a face mask under the same conditions as adults.