Family Health: New study finds children can spread COVID-19 as well as adults

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new study finds children can spread Coronavirus as well as adults.

Researchers in South Korea found more than 5,700 people who contracted the virus between January 20 and March 27, used contact tracing to identify more than 59,000 contacts.

They found while children younger than 10 transmit the virus at lower rates than adults.

Children between 10 and 19 spread it at comparable levels as adults.

Researchers say their results add to a growing conversation about safely opening schools.