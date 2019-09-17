Family Health: No new cases of measles reported in the U.S. this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No record of measles cases in the US last week. This marks the first time since the outbreak began last fall that the country has gone a week without the disease spreading.

The US Centers for Disease control and prevention said as of Sept. 12, it had recorded more than 1200 cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 31 states.

The weekly increase in the number of cases has slowed down over the last few months dropping to 7 new cases last week.

The current outbreak of measles is the worst to hit the country since 1992. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world.