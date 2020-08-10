Family Health: Not all face masks offer equal protection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not all face masks offer equal protection.

Researchers at Duke University tested 14 types of masks to see which one was the most effective at stopping the spread of doplets coming from people’s mouths and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

They found N-95 masks without valves and surgical masks offered the most protection.

Handmade cotton masks were also effective in stopping droplets. While bandanas and neck fleeces were the least efficient.

The report was published online in the jornal “Science Advances.”