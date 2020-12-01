Family Health: Novanax Covid-19 vaccine update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is more news on the Coronavirus vaccine front today.

Novanax released an update on its experimental vaccine, including when it will begin late stage trials in the U.S.

According to researchers… two of the three late-stage trials are fully enrolled, and more than 20-thousand participants have been dosed.

Those trials are taking place in the United Kingdom and South Africa, and interim data is expected as soon as the early first quarter of next year.

Novanax also says it expects to begin phase three trials in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

This marks the second delay for the trials in the country, which were originally supposed to begin in October.