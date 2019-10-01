Family Health: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

We head into October with Breast Cancer Awareness month at the forefront, and for good reason.

About twelve percent of women in this country will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime and early detection can save your life.

Dr. Brian McGee of Arkansas Diagnostic Center says that part of early detection has to do with seeing a medical provider on a regular basis and self breast checks.

“There are things woman need to notice and pay attention to. Anything that’s not normal, don’t wait, call your provider, get in, be seen so that things can be tested a lot earlier.”

Women should have their first mammogram at 40 and sooner if breast cancer runs in the family.