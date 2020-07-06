Family Health: Research shows having COVID increases patients risk to have stoke compared to flu

NEW YORK —  Having COVID-19 may increase a patients risk for a stroke when compared to the flu.

Researchers at Well Cornel Medicine in New York City say that while both diseases can increase a person’s odds for a stroke, patients with coronavirus are eight times more likely to have one than those with the flu.

Out of more than 1900 patients with emergency department visits or hospitalizations with COVID-19 about 1.6% had a stroke according to the research. That’s compared to .2% of nearly 1500 patients seriously ill with the flu.

