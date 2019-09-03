Family Health: Sleep and heart attack risk; Study finds nuts good for heart

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Sleeping too little or too much may be bad for your heart.

Researchers followed 461-thousand British adults for seven years.

They found those who slept fewer than six hours or more than nine hours were more likely to have a heart attack.

That is compared to people who slept between six and nine hours every night.

And those who have a genetic predisposition to heart disease were able to lower that risk by 18-percent if they got six to nine hours of sleep.

In another health note, frequently eating nuts may be good for your heart.

Iranian researchers followed more than 54-hundred healthy adults for 12 years.

They found people who ate nuts at least twice a week were 17-percent less likely to die from heart disease.

That is compared to those who only ate nuts once every two weeks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story