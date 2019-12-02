Family Health: Study shows more teens, and young adults living with pre-diabetes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More teens and young adults are living with pre-diabetes.

It’s defined as higher than normal blood sugar levels, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type two diabetes.

The CDC and prevention releasing a new study that shows 1 in 5 adolescents, kids between 12 and 18 and 1 in 4 young adults, those between 19 and 34 are living with pre-diabetes.

Males who were obese were more likely to be pre-diabetic as were young Hispanic adults.

The study shows the critical need for strategies that promote healthy eating and more physical activity.