Family Health: Triple E disease

“Triple E” is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages and has been found in 227 mosquito samples this year.

Many of them are from species that are capable of spreading the virus to people.

One doctor with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health stresses that people need to take precautions.

“I don’t want people to be so scared that they can’t enjoy the remnants of summer but there are things, again, things they can do to help reduce their risk,” says Dr. Catherine Brown.

Those precautions include using mosquito repellent, getting rid of standing water, and avoid being outside between dusk and dawn.