The measles outbreak in the U.S. isn’t slowing down.

The number of cases, as of Friday, has reached 1,164.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The total is an increase of 16 cases from the previous week.

Cases have been confirmed in 30 different states.

However, there are no reported cases in Arkansas.

The CDC says measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine and it’s — quote — “safe and effective.”