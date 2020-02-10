Family Health: Ways to check yourself for Colon Cancer and how to be aware

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Roughly 1 in 22 men, and 1 in 24 women will be diagnosed with colon cancer in their lifetime.

It’s always best to catch it early.

Some of the symptoms include abdominal pain, change in bowel habits, blood in the stool and weight loss.

Dr. Brian McGee from Arkansas Diagnostic Center says that if you have symptoms you don’t always have to have a colonoscopy.

“There are other non-invasive ways to try to evaluate someone. You can do blood work and see. Whether they have anemia or any other signs of abnormalities. You can also do some stool testing to see if there’s blood in the stool,” said McGee.

Do keep in mind, a colonoscopy is one of the best ways to determine if there’s colon cancer.

You can get more information at Donna Terrell’s 7th annual yoga warriors fighting colon cancer event on Sat. March 14 at the Double Tree Hotel. There will be door prizes and raffle items.