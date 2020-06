LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s closely monitoring any potential COVID-19 health impact from protests across the country.

In a statement issued Monday, the health agency pointed out the difficulty of social distancing during such large gatherings.

The CDC also noted the potential risk of putting others in danger of catching the virus.

For now, the CDC says it’s too early to tell if the mass demonstrations have increased the spread of coronavirus.