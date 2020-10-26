‘Men in Pink’ create video to honor breast cancer survivors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A group of local men, called “Men in Pink” created a video to honor breast cancer survivors.

Dedric Jones, a Pine Bluff film writer, says survivors have been touched by the video.

“It was our desire just to be a blessing and impact that population to let them know we care about you and as young men, we want all the ladies to know we hear you, we feel you and want to support you with our gifts,” says Jones.

Jones says the response has exceeded his expectations, and there may be more projects to come.

You can see the full video above.

