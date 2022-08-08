LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State health officials are reporting that the number of cases of monkeypox are continuing to climb in Arkansas.

As of Monday, Aug. 8, Arkansas has 12 monkeypox infections in the state. That is up from six cases on Aug. 2 and up from one case on July 3.

Health officials said last week on Aug. 4 that monkeypox a public health emergency.

The disease, part of the smallpox family of viruses, remains relatively rare. The CDC states it is spread by close intimate contact with someone already infected with the virus, or touching items such as clothing or linen which have been touched by someone infected.

Unlike COVID-19 and its masking need, monkeypox is not spread through casual, brief conversations or walking by someone with monkeypox, for example at a grocery store.

Arkansas Department of Health states symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a painful rash that occurs seven to 14 days after exposure.

The CDC states that in some cases a rash breaks out without the fever or body aches. The rash can occur on several places throughout the body.

If someone thinks they are infected, they should check with their healthcare providers. Health care providers with infected patients are encouraged to contact ADH.

Monkeypox is treatable, with vaccines and testing available.