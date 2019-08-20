Worst Measles case this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the CDC, The United States has seen the most cases of measles this year since 1992.

Recent reports indicate the number of cases surpassing eleven-hundred.

Doctors warn even though ‘home grown’ cases of measles have been under control for decades, it’s important to remember that measles are very common in other parts of the world.

When the disease travels to the United States, those who are are vaccinated are at risk.

The CDC says that the majority of measles cases in the US in 2019 were in people who were not vaccinated