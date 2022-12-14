LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s official! Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer is the presenting sponsor at the Hope Ball in February.

A $25,000 donation was presented to Donna Terrell on Wednesday, which will go toward providing more than 500 free nights at the club’s lodge for cancer survivors and their caregivers, and at least 300 healthy meals.

The check was presented to the 20th Century Club’s lodge at their Monthly meeting.

The club’s lodge provides no-cost housing to out-of-town cancer survivors who need life-saving treatment at facilities in Little Rock.