LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You may have seen a lot of people dressed in blue on Friday.

The day was dedicated to wearing blue for Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

A few of the warning signs of colon cancer are:

• Change in bowel habits

• Trouble emptying your bowel.

• Bloating

• Rectal bleeding

• Weight loss

Anyone with these symptoms, has a family history of colon cancer or if you’re older than 45 may want to their doctor for a screening.