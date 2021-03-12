‘Bundtz by Rod’ donates $500 to Yoga Warriors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man donated $500 to the Yoga Warriors organization in honor of his mother who passed away after fighting with breast cancer.

Rod Cross owner of Bundtz by Rod raised $500 on his birthday through Facebook to honor his mother Barbara Cross.

Rod believes that Yoga Warriors provides the help his mother would have benefitted from.

“The benefits of yoga with the mind-body and spirit, my mother was a very spiritual person and yoga was something that was thought about,” said Rod.

Rod says people from all over the country donated.