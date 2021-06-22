LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Donna Terrell’s 7th annual Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer event is in the books.

Each year at Yoga Warriors is another chance to spread the message of early detection for colon cancer.

UAMS Dr. Jonathan Laryea was there to help spread that message.

Yoga instructors Stacey Reynolds and Sarah Thomas Pilcher walked everyone through the yoga practice offering relaxation in the sunlight.

Money was raised to provide free yoga for survivors and caregivers and also for temporary housing for cancer patients visiting Little Rock for treatment and need a place to stay.

Last year $48,000 was given to the Baptist Health foundation to buy medical equipment that can remove cancer.