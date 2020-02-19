Donna Terrell’s 7th annual Yoga Warriors fighting colon cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Colon Cancer is one of the most detectable cancers.

It is highly recommended that you get screened especially if you’re 45 or older, have a family history or if your’e having symptoms of colon cancer.

Dr. Jonathan Laryea, Director of Surgery at UAMS says ‘at home test’ work pretty well.

“We see test like cologuard and fit test that are advertised and those are good test for screening and able to pick up early

stages of colon cancer. And once we can pick them up at an early stage we can treat them and make an impact.” says Dr. Laryea.

Dr. Laryea says those test can be repeated annually or every other year.

Those ‘at home’ test will be handed out at the 7th annual Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors fighting colon cancer event.

It will be Saturday March 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel.

There will be raffles and door prizes, and if you don’t have a yoga mat you can buy one for $10.