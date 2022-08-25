LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some of you might remember, my daughter Queah died at a young age from colon cancer 11 years ago.

Since then, I’ve been trying to help other survivors though my organization Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer.

Tonight, we re-visit one of our very first yoga warriors.

10 years ago, Rachel Fraser Allen got the shock of her life….

“I went from being perfectly healthy to waking up one morning on my death bed,” Allen said.

The then 28 year old mom with a husband and two children was told she had stage four colon cancer. Her first thought was that she had to beat it.

“There was no doubt I had to overcome it. I had a two year old and a four year old and I couldn’t just accept the fate that you think of with stage four colon cancer.”

It became a difficult journey, with extreme illnesses and time spent in ICU and her prognosis was grim.

“We didn’t have any history of any kind of cancer in my family.”

Two years into her battle in 2014, I interviewed Rachel. It was the very first story promoting Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer. An organization designed to help cancer survivors.

If you have any kind of symptoms get them checked. Rachel didn’t know the impact her story would have on others, until meeting a woman at the doctor’s office.

“She told me she had a friend who saw my story and was having symptoms but wasn’t going to go to her doctor, but because she saw my story she did call her doctor and found out she had colon cancer and they were able to catch it early.”

A turning point for Rachel, who now shares her stories frequently on Facebook. Even when her fears overwhelm her, she believes her words can change lives.

“For one, it provides hope for the people who have that diagnosis.”

Rachel has been cancer free since 2017 and got what she prayed for, being able to watch her children grow.

“I’m thankful to be able to touch lives,” Allen enthused.

Rachel is also thankful she still gets to live her life.

With colon cancer, it’s important to catch this disease early because it is one of the most curable cancer when caught early.

My organization is still making an impact in the lives of survivors of colon and any cancer for that matter.

For more information or to make a donation, visit YogaWarriors.org.