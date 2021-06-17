Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors: Colonoscopies, screenings to test for colon cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you have no symptoms or no family history of colon cancer you should get your first screening at 45.

A screening could be a colonoscopy or a fit test, also known as an at-home colon cancer test

“Frankly for a lot of rural Arkansans, it’s the best way to do it. Not everyone has access to a gastroenterologist or colorectal surgeon to do a colonoscopy and screening by fit testing is a well-established modality for screening,” Dr. Conan Mustain said.

Doctor Mustain also said if that test comes back positive you must follow up with a colonoscopy.