Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors event at Women’s Expo With a Cause

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Yoga instructor Tori Gordon Jones owns Eden Yoga and Salt Studio in Little Rock and feels strongly about the healing power of yoga.

“I truly believe that yoga benefits everything, specifically I think that the way yoga and breathwork, that part of yoga, can help relieve stress it’s probably the number one benefit that I see,” Jones said.

She also believes in the goals of Donna Terrell’s non-profit organization ‘Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer’.

The latest yoga fundraiser was this summer at McArthur Park, and during the events, the organization raises awareness about colon cancer and prevention and raises funds to help survivors in various ways. The organization also prides itself in making sure our participants walk away feeling better than they did when they arrived.

This year they have partnered with the Women’s Expo with a cause, and will provide a yoga class at the expo.

Tori is the instructor, and since her father and brother are gastroenterologists, she’s familiar with colon cancer.

Like all of the classes, this one is designed for all fitness levels.

Tori’s goal is to make sure you have fun, and walk away feeling total zen.

“When you’re able to separate yourself from your work, your job, your tasks, all these things that are bringing you down and just sit or just move through a moving meditation it allows you to just find a sense of peace,” Tori said.

