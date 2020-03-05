Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors event set for March 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors event is coming up.

Terrell says she can’t stress enough how valuable the yoga practice is for many people with chronic or even life-threatening illnesses.

The key is to practice at a pace that’s comfortable for you.

Donna’s daughter, who had colon cancer, benefited from yoga.

Sarah Thomas Pilcher from Arkansas Yoga Collective in Little Rock uses yoga to relieve her symptoms from multiple sclerosis. Her personal journey is nothing short of an inspiration.

“Help me be able to teach other people who have auto-immune diseases and have disability, really use yoga,” Thomas Pilcher says. “Not just for physical practice, but also having mental and emotional peace. Yoga is more than just a physical practice.”

Sarah will be one of our instructors at the seventh annual “Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer” event on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

The event is free.

There will be door prizes, raffle drawings and some valuable health information to share.

Bring a yoga mat or buy one at the event for $10.

All money raised helps cancer survivors.