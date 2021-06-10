LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is only a 14% survival rate within the first five years for people diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

Barbara Murchison of El Dorado is beating the odds.

It’s been a bumpy road, but in August, she will have made it to the 5-year mark.

Also Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors: Fighting Colon Cancer event is spreading awareness about colon cancer and all other cancer. The 7th annual event is on Saturday, June 19th from 10 a.m. until 11:30 at MacArthur park pavilion.

If you don’t have a yoga mat, you can buy one there.

Everyone is welcome to attend.