Yoga Warriors annual fundraising events brings stress relief and raises awareness to fight against colon cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Seventh Annual Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer fundraiser brought peace to minds and bodies in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park Saturday morning.

Donna created the non-profit organization after her daughter passed away from colon cancer in 2011.

The Yoga Warriors group promotes the benefits of yoga to help relieve stress and some symptoms of cancer and its associated treatment, with proceeds from Saturday’s event going to those fighting the disease.

Yoga classes are provided for survivors and caregivers from the group, and they also give financial assistance for some of their liquid nutritional needs.

The organization also reminds people that they are never too young to get colon cancer.