Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors fundraiser set for June 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An upcoming community event hopes to help you stretch your spirit by helping cancer survivors.

Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer is holding a fundraiser June 19 at MacArthur Park Pavilion.

The free community-wide event sponsored in part by UAMS will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and offer raffles and door prizes. Yoga instructors Stacey Reynold and Sara Thomas Pilcher will have something for all levels of yoga fitness.

The Yoga Warriors group will also be selling their signature yoga mats, with the money raised benefiting cancer survivors.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell started the group in honor of her daughter, who turned to yoga as a way of feeling better during her own fight with colon cancer.

For more information on the event, head to YogaWarriors.org.