Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors: UAMS hoping to increase colonoscopies, screenings with $2.5M grant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas ranks near the bottom of the list for the number of people who are screened each year for colon cancer, and UAMS is hoping to change that.

The hospital just received a $2.5M grant from the CDC to increase colonoscopies and other screenings around the state.

They’ll be recruiting family practice doctors and clinics to help raise awareness.

“If we can get people to get screened earlier and more often then we can stop colon cancer. If you get treatment earlier, if they detect disease and you get treatment then they have a better chance of survival,”

If the doctor finds pre-cancerous polyps, they can be remove them right then and there.

The CDC said if you’re over 50 you should be screened annually for colon cancer.

People with a family history should get screened sooner than 50.