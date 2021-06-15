Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warrior’s: UAMS using new minimally invasive technology to help patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS has a new tool to make minimally invasive surgeries better for the patients.

Specifically a piece of equipment that can benefit colon cancer patients.

It is designed to give surgical residents a head start with surgical techniques.

“An exact replica of what we use in the operating room. The free-standing DaVinci robotics simulator allows the student to practice a number of surgeries including colon cancer removal, and it’s very life-like,” Dr. Conan Mustain, UAMS, said “As you see on the left side of the screen — video of an actual colon cancer surgery — compared to the simulator on the right,”

UAMS has been doing minimally invasive and robotic surgeries for more than 20 years.

They are also sponsoring Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors a free community-wide event to raise money for survivors of all cancers.

Saturday, June 19 meet at MacArthur park pavilion from 10 a.m. till 11:30.

There will be raffles, door prizes and yoga mats and other yoga related items for sale. 

Anyone is welcome to join.  

