Get Ready! Donna Terrell’s 7th annual Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer event is coming up soon!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Donna Terrell’s 7th annual Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer event is kicking off soon!

This year is going to be great because Donna has two yoga instructors working in tandem.

One of them is Stacey Reynolds of Blue Yoga NYLA in North Little Rock. She has a strong philosophy on what the practice can mean for people with chronic illnesses.

Especially since it was her own health issues that initially brought her to Yoga.

“I really believe in the practice of yoga as a means to help us heal ourselves, and so it’s never about the poses that you can or can’t do, it’s about the healing that comes with the work,” said Reynolds.

The community wide yoga event is being held on Saturday, March 14 at the Doubletree Hotel in Downtown Little Rock from 10 a.m. till noon.

The event will have great health information, along with gifts and door prizes and some really awesome raffle drawings.

Bring a yoga mat, and if you don’t have one we’ll provide you with one for just $10.

We hope to see you on March 14.