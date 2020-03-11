Yoga Warriors: Fighting Colon Cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s March and the focus has been on colorectal cancer awareness.

Donna Terrell has been trying to help you understand colon cancer is not a death sentence.

In fact it’s one of the most treatable cancers – especially

when caught early, and many people who have survived it — end up becoming an inspiration to us all.

Lamika Killingsworth and her mom know Lamika has a story to tell.

Diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 — she didn’t believe it, and

took her time seeking a second opinion, but when she got the results?

It was colon cancer. UAMS colorectal cancer surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Laryea removed the cancer.

She underwent laparoscopic surgery, and she was home in two days and she did very well. Then the pathology came back and she was in stage 3.

After that shock; there was more news she didn’t want to hear.

“I prayed, lord I understand I’m going through this, that’s fine. I know you’re going to be with me, that’s fine.”

“I do not want to do chemo and I’ve heard horror stories lord. Please I just don’t want to take that journey.” says Killingsworth

But she did all 12 rounds of chemotherapy for six months, and now she’s been cancer free and has a strong testimony to help others.



“You don’t know how much strength is in you until you tap into it, but just know it is there and it’s coming out like a lioness, or a lion.” says Killingsworth

