MAUMELLE, Ark. – A successful 2nd Annual Warrior Golf Tournament was had at the Maumelle Country Club on Monday.

The event was part of Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors initiative.

This was the first time since 2019 that participants were getting a swing at the tournament. The event was put on hold because of the pandemic.

“We love the opportunity to give back to the community and this has become such a great mission and getting to know you as well and getting to share that with everyone else.,” said Tony Small, with Small and Associates Financial.

“This money goes to help cancer survivors, specifically colon cancer survivors but survivors of all cancers,” said Donna Terrell. “We provide housing, we provide yoga we provide money for equipment, money for screenings, we’ve been doing a lot of things.”

If you would like to learn more about Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors or if you would like to donate, just head to YogaWarriors.org.