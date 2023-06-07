LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The medical community is sounding the alarm over staggering data that shows more young people being diagnosed with colon cancer.

It’s expected to be the number one cause of cancer deaths among people between the ages of 20 and 49 by the end of the decade.

Medical experts point to growing rates of roughly 2 percent per year between 2011 and 2019.

The reason for the rise is still unknown, but medical experts are looking into several potential factors.

“They found that there was a fungus called Claudius Barium, and they didn’t see this in the older population,” Dr. Jannette Nesheiwat said. “So, they are also looking to see does this fungus perhaps damage the DNA in the cells of your intestines.”

Research from the Cleveland Clinic suggests red meat and sugar intake may be related to developing colorectal cancer at a younger age. So, they’re advising people to limit their consumption.

“Additionally, we know that obesity, for sure, is a big risk factor for developing any cancer, including colorectal cancer,” Dr. Suneel Kamath with the Cleveland Clinic said.

For years, Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer organization has been talking about the same issue, ever since Terrell’s daughter died from colon cancer at a young age in 2011.

Some of the warning signs of colon cancer are:

Change in bowel habits or apperance

Trouble emptying your bowl

Bloating

Unexplained weight loss

Rectal bleeding

In addition to creating awareness, Yoga Warriors has always looked for ways to help cancer survivors through nutrition, yoga and meditation.

You can learn more about the organization by visiting YogaWarriors.org.