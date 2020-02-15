106-Year-Old surprised with singing Valentine 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Valentine’s Day is all about spreading love to the special people in your life.

At Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Little Rock one resident wanted to give something extra special to a woman who has celebrated more than 100 valentines.

These days, Bob Scott scoots around Brookdale, but in his prime, during most every Valentine’s Day he was out singing.

“I don’t have a voice for it anymore,” Scott said.

He was a director of a barbershop quartet

“It’s our way of spreading love and appreciation.”

This Valentine’s Day, he wanted to surprise someone extra special with members from Acapella Rising.

“She’s 106 years old and she’s never had anything happen like this before,” Scott explained.

Mildred Crossley is celebrating her 107th Valentine’s Day. Crossley was blown away by the unexpected performance.

“It makes me happy to see happy people,” Crossley said.

“She was singing the songs with us. She was mouthing the words. Singing a long,” said Jim Berkau with Acapella Rising.

This Valentine’s Day surprise went off without a hitch.

“You see smiles and people’s reactions that are really fulfilling,” Berkau said.

Two friends who are feeling the love this special day.