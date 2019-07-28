23-Year-Old drowns at Greers Ferry lake

Breaking News
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark- Cleburne County deputies along with Corps Rangers, Paramedics, and Search and Rescue personnel were dispatched to Dam Site Park near Heber Springs for a possible drowning earlier this afternoon.

Upon their arrival, rescue crews say that George Reed, 23, of Little Rock, had jumped off some bluffs into the Lake, but did not resurface. Divers were deployed and were able to locate Reed at approximately 2:55 pm and bring him to the surface. Reed was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This marks the first drowning on Greers Ferry Lake for 2019.

